Lightyear post-credits scenes: how many are there? Do they set up a sequel?

The Lightyear post-credits scenes might come as a surprise, as these kinds of stingers usually seem strictly for superhero movies. But, the Toy Story spin-off wants in on the fun – and for the full Lightyear experience, you don't want to miss them.

Below, we explain just how many extra scenes there are (and what's in them) right here, so if you're currently seated in the theater, you can check out our spoiler-free section below for the essentials. If you've seen the movie, scroll down further for our spoilery breakdown of the scenes… and whether they might set up a sequel.

So, zip up your spacesuit and get ready to blast off with our Lightyear post-credits scene guide below. To infinity…

How many Lightyear post-credits scenes are there?

There are no less than three Lightyear post-credits scenes, so make sure you don't leave the theater till the very last possible moment.

The first scene comes in the mid-credits, after the stylized sequence featuring the lead actors' names. Then, wait until the very end of the rest of the credits for the next scene. The final stinger comes after the Pixar logo plays – that's the lamp bouncing over the letters – and after that, you're free to go.

It's worth noting, though, that the first two scenes are quick jokes, while the final scene actually has some story significance – so stay seated till the very end if you want to see everything important.

The Lightyear post-credits scenes, explained (spoilers)

(Image credit: Disney/Pixar)

The first post-credits scene is a funny callback to earlier in the movie. Commander Burnside sits in his office when a large bug flies right into the laser shield around the Turnip spaceship and the rest of the community. He chuckles to himself and comments "laser shield."

Cast your minds back, and you'll remember that Burnside's plan for dealing with being stranded in a hostile environment was building this very shield around the people stuck on the planet. He tried to put a stop to Buzz's repeated missions to reach hyperspeed in favor of staying put inside the safety of the laser.

The second post-credits scene is another quick gag. The robot D.E.R.I.C. is still standing in front of the map trying to figure out the right directions – the poor thing has been there since the earlier scene in the movie, when the directionally-challenged machine couldn't tell the team which way to go.

The third and final post-credits scene is the big one. Earlier in the movie, Buzz's showdown with Zurg ended with an explosion that seemingly destroyed the evildoer, or at least left him stranded in space inside his robot suit. That seemed to be the end of Zurg, but this last stinger shows the glowing red eyes of the suit powering up again. Looks like the villain could be back for round two, should a sequel happen... and, considering the film ends with Buzz and his new friends forming a special Space Ranger squad of their own, a second movie certainly seems on the cards.

Lightyear is in theaters now. For much more on the movie, check out our interviews with the cast and filmmakers and astronaut Tim Peake, as well as producer Galyn Susman on reinventing Buzz's catchphrase.

