Letitia Wright says an all-female Avengers movie is “only a matter of time”

One of the many Avengers: Endgame moments that had everyone talking was the all-female team-up during that massive final battle. Alongside Captain Marvel, we saw Pepper Potts, Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, Mantis, the Wasp, Nebula, and Shuri present a united front against Thanos’ forces.

Now, Shuri actress Letitia Wright has shared an exciting bit of info about the potential for the MCU’s women to unite again in the future.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Wright commented that an all-female movie could be closer than we think: “I don’t think we have to fight for it,” Wright said, adding: “[Marvel’s Executive Vice President of Production] Victoria Alonso is very strong about spearheading it, alongside [President of Marvel Studios] Kevin [Feige]. It’s only a matter of time before they do it.”

As for who would be in the movie, Wright was very enthusiastic about Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel: “Definitely have to have Captain Marvel, definitely.” She’d also like to see Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and fellow Black Panther characters Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), and Ramonda (Angela Basset). She was clear, though, that she wants "all of us, everyone" in the movie, so it's safe to say Wright is thinking of an epic.

Wright also spoke about her experience as Shuri in the MCU: “It was always a dream of mine to play someone that can be impactful not only for Black women but also just for women around the world and young people, too. To be able to have a combination of people and audience members who are so thrilled and appreciative of Shuri is a good feeling. I feel like I contributed something positive in the world.”

An all-female Avengers movie sounds incredible, and we’re hoping we get official confirmation of a project in the pipeline soon – especially as Shuri may take up the Black Panther mantle. Until we hear more, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4 so far.