Lethal Company challenge moon guide

The Lethal Company challenge moons are perfect for players who’ve completed most of the game’s normal moons. Resetting once per week, the challenge moons provide an unlimited stack of new maps to play on. But be warned; the Lethal Company challenge moons are randomly generated, so you may find yourself in a truly horrifying scenario.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Lethal Company challenge moons.

Lethal Company challenge moons explained

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

The Lethal Company weekly challenge moons were part of the game’s version 47 update. Every challenge moon has a unique map based on a random seed, which affects the moon’s name, layout, scrap, starting credits, and monster types. As you probably gathered, the challenge moon resets once per week, so you’ll get to play a brand-new randomised map every Monday.

Lethal Company’s challenge moons are played as a separate game, which means you can’t enter the weekly challenge server and then fly to another moon - although you can still see the other moon pages in the terminal on your ship. Just like any other moon, you can play the weekly challenge moons solo, with random players, or with friends.

Lethal Company challenge moon scores

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

The goal of the weekly challenge moon is to collect as much loot as possible in only one in-game day. After completing a weekly challenge moon, you’ll receive a score based on the value of the scrap you’ve managed to collect. If you meet your untimely demise at the hand of a nutcracker, ghost girl, or any of the other Lethal Company enemies, your score will be zero and you’ll have to try again. As the weekly challenge’s map seed is the same for everyone, you can compare your score with others, thus adding a competitive element to Lethal Company.

Keep in mind that mods may affect the weekly challenge moon, so if you want the exact same challenge as other players, make sure you turn them off beforehand.

How to enter the Lethal Company challenge moon

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

It’s easy to find the Lethal Company challenge moon once you know where to look. If you want to host the game yourself, start the game as usual and click “host” in the main menu. On the right side of the screen, at the bottom of the list with your save files, you’ll see the name of a strange new moon; this is the weekly challenge moon. The name will be something along the lines of ‘Voiumya - 10’, but remember that the exact name will change with every weekly reset.

If you want to enter a random player’s Lethal Company challenge moon, go to the main menu, click “join a crew”, and select the “with challenge moon” option at the top of the menu. If you don’t have this option selected, you will not see any challenge moons in the server list. With the option enabled, the game will display both game types; you can recognize the Lethal Company challenge moons by their purple colour, as shown in the picture above.

Lethal Company challenge moon tips

(Image credit: Zeekerss)

Wondering how to survive the Lethal Company challenge moon? Although every weekly challenge moon is different from the last, we’ve got a few general tips that will make the challenge easier.

Check the monitor before landing on the challenge moon. This will tell you the moon’s conditions (landscape type) and the weather conditions (such as stormy or rainy weather). As you start a challenge moon with a random amount of Lethal Company money, you may have enough credits to buy some helpful upgrades. Always check your money and possible upgrades in the terminal before entering the map! You can retry a challenge moon as often as you want until it resets, so don’t worry if your first attempt isn’t particularly successful. Knowledge is power; as both loot and monster spawns are exactly the same every time you enter this week’s challenge moon, you’ll learn which areas to visit and which ones to avoid.

Good luck on the Lethal Company challenge moons!

