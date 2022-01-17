Leslie Grace reveals first look at her Batgirl costume

Leslie Grace has shared the first look at her Batgirl costume for the upcoming movie.

She shared a photo of herself in costume to Instagram with a quote from Batgirl: Year One. "I use their expectations against them," she wrote. "That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me… And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts."

The purple and yellow suit is extremely similar to what the character wears in the 2014 comic series run from the New 52 DC Comics reboot in the early days of her crime-fighting.

A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace) A photo posted by on

Alongside Grace, the movie will star J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon, Batgirl (AKA Barbara Gordon)'s father, a role he first played in Justice League (and with slightly more screen time in Zack Snyder's Justice League ). Brendan Fraser is playing the movie's villain, Firefly, while Michael Keaton returns as Batman – a role he's also reprising for the upcoming The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller.

Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai have also been cast in Batgirl in undisclosed roles. Meanwhile, recent set photos from the movie teased the possible involvement of two other major DC characters – Robin and Black Canary. The HBO Max movie will be co-directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah from a script by Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson.