Leslie Grace speaks out on Batgirl cancelation – and shares behind the scenes looks at the film

Batgirl star Leslie Grace has spoken out about the shock news that the movie has been canceled, despite having been filmed already. The actor was set to play Barbara Gordon in the film, opposite Michael Keaton as Batman, J.K. Simmons as Jim Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as the villain Firefly.

"Querida familia! On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film over 7 months in Scotland," Grace wrote on Instagram. "I feel blessed to have worked among absolute greats and forged relationships for a lifetime in the process! To every Batgirl fan – THANK YOU for the love and belief, allowing me to take on the cape and become, as Babs said best, 'my own damn hero!' #Batgirl for life!"

The actor shared multiple looks at the film from behind the scenes, including videos of her behind the camera, putting on her superhero suit, and singing with her co-stars, as well as pictures of a fiery action sequence and her Batgirl makeup.

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have also recently responded to the cancelation. "We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it," they wrote on Instagram. "As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha'Allah."

The decision to cancel the film came down to a change in strategy, and, according to Deadline (opens in new tab), a "purchase accounting" opportunity that expires this month. "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," Warner Bros. said in a statement. "Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

