Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga contains a neat tribute to Leia's weird accent

The New Hope mix up returns in 2022

Carrie Fisher as Leia in Star Wars
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has some incredible attention to detail in Princess Leia's accent.

According to Fanbyte editor Imran Khan, Princess Leia's accent in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will actually change, if you've enabled voice acting while playing through A New Hope. While Leia's accent will start out as British, she'll transition to an American accent by the time she leaves the Death Star partway through the Lego iteration of the original movie. The difference is subtle, but there's a little more of an American twang to Leia's voice later in the game.

 There's a very good reason for this. Star Wars fans might not know that Carrie Fisher originally portrayed Princess Leia with a British accent in her opening scenes with Grand Moff Tarkin aboard the Death Star. There wasn't a deliberate reason for this though - Fisher was apparently so nervous while filming her opening scenes that her accent accidentally slipped into British English.

Over the rest of A New Hope though, Leia would take on an American accent as Fisher became more comfortable filming. Over the ensuing decades, some have attempted to find reason for this. For example, in the novel Bloodlines, author Claudia Gray explained the British accent as Leia mocking Grand Moff Tarkin's stiff British accent from actor Peter Cushing. 

The Skywalker Saga sort of brings things full circle then, almost paying tribute to Fisher's nervousness and Leia's strange accent with a nice little touch. Check out our Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review-in-progress to see what we've made of the expansive game so far.

