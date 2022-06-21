Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is just one cent off its lowest ever price

The Lego Star Wars version of the Millennium Falcon has fallen back down to what is one cent off its cheapest ever price. More specifically, it's now $128 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of $159.99 (a saving of 20% in other words). That's not bad for what is one of the most popular and best Lego sets out there.

Even though this Lego Star Wars kit seesaws a lot in terms of cost (this isn't the first time it's fallen to $128), the Millennium Falcon has rarely been cheaper. As such, there's not much reason to wait for the likes of Prime Day Lego deals - we'd be surprised if it dropped in price any further.

Lego The Rise of Skywalker Millennium Falcon (frustration-free packaging) | $159.99 $128 at Amazon

Save 20% - You won't get this Lego Star Wars kit for much less, even during peak sales season; in fact, the lowest price it's ever seen is $127.99.



With a mighty 1,351 pieces under its belt, this version of the Millennium Falcon is one of the bigger Lego Star Wars sets on offer right now. Both literally and in terms of hidden details, that is - there are individual rooms inside, and it boasts seven minifigures to populate the ship. Because this build is based on Episode 9, that means you're getting Lando Calrissian, Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2, Resistance informant Boolio, and new droid D-O.

Sure, it's not as cool as the Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon (that monster of a Lego Star Wars set is still hovering around the $795-mark at Amazon (opens in new tab)). But it's one hell of a lot more affordable and still manages to capture the galaxy's fastest hunk o' junk perfectly.

Not convinced? You can browse some other offers below thanks to our bargain-hunting software - it surfaces the lowest prices available.

