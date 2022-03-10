Lego Princess Peach sets revealed, including her iconic castle

A Lego Princess Peach expansion has been announced for the Lego Super Mario range, and it'll hit shelves on August 1, 2022.

Unveiled as part of Mario Day, this reveal confirms yesterday's accidental leak (spotted by JaysBrickBlog and reported on by Eurogamer ) where the company showed off Lego Princess Peach on Instagram before hurriedly taking the post down again. However, the full unveiling contains more sets than expected - seven new Lego Super Mario sets are due to launch in August. That includes Peach's Castle and 'Yoshi's Gift House' as it appeared in Super Mario World on the SNES.

Much like the Mario and Luigi packs before her, Lego Peach is an interactive figure available via a self-contained starter set that features its own DIY course. It also comes with red Lego fruit that trigger "happy reactions" from Peach alongside classic villain Lemmy. The kit will set you back $59.99 from Lego's official US store or £54.99 in the UK.

(Image credit: LEGO)

Other standouts are Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge (which introduces a previously unseen sky level) and a Cat Peach pack with the broomstick-riding Kamek.

Naturally, Lego Peach's Castle is the largest kit of the bunch; it consists of 1,216 pieces, contains five figures, and costs $129.99.

Since arriving in 2020, the Mario Lego range has welcomed some of the best Lego sets with dozens of expansions to its name. Indeed, Lego Luigi joined the fray last year with Luigi's Mansion-themed kits. Because both brothers can interact with one another, it'll be interesting to see what Peach will say to them - if anything.

Lego Princess Peach - price and pre-orders

LEGO Adventures with Peach Starter Course | $59.99 at Lego

Launches August 1 - Much like the Mario and Luigi starter sets that came before it, this Princess Peach kit provides you with everything you need to make your own DIY course. Lemmy, a Lava Bubble, and Yellow Toad are also included in the box. It even comes with a miniature swing set.



UK price: £54.99 at Lego



LEGO Peach's Castle | $129.99 at Lego

Launches August 1 - Although it's the most expensive Lego Peach set, this is also the most impressive. Besides being a massive kit more than 1,000 pieces strong, it features the iconic video game location in all its glory to go with Bowser, Ludwig, Toadette, a Goomba hiding in a cake, and a Bob-omb.



UK price: £114.99 at Lego



LEGO Yoshi's Gift House | $29.99 at Lego

Launches August 1 - Yoshi's back with the Gift House expansion set, and it seems to be based on his home from the beginning of Super Mario World. This particular offering includes a 'Treat Carosel' to go with fruit that can be shaken from the trees. Monty Mole is included as well.



UK price: £24.99 at Lego



LEGO Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower | $79.99 at Lego

Launches August 1 - It looks as if trickster-wizard Kamek has been freezing part of Peach's castle with this set, and Toad doesn't look too thrilled about it. Fortunately, a Cat Peach Suit is on hand to power up the princess and help her free Toad from his icy prison.



UK price: £59.99 at Lego



LEGO Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge | $69.99 at Lego

Launches August 1 - This set introduces a whole new kind of level to Lego Super Mario. Taking players into the sky, it includes Mushroom Trampolines, Super Star Blocks, and beanstalks to go with foes like Spike. A Piranha Plant and Boomerang Bro are along for the ride too.



UK price: £54.99 at Lego



LEGO Fuzzy Flippers | $19.99 at Lego

Launches August 1 - A smaller, cheaper set that does exactly what it says on the tin, Fuzzy Flippers offers an expansion to your sky levels with bouncy mushrooms that lead to the foe and a Time Block.



UK price: £21.99 at Lego



LEGO Goomba's Shoe | $9.99 at Lego

Launches August 1 - The simplest of the Lego Peach expansions is Goomba's Shoe, and it adds a giant flipping boot your figures can steal to defeat Bowser's underlings.



UK price: £8.99 at Lego



Lego Peach looks like it'll make a great gift for gamers, but if you don't want to wait that long, it's worth dropping in on our Nintendo Switch gifts page. You can also spruce up your setup with the best Nintendo Switch accessories.