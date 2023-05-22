Lego Pac-Man Arcade set revealed, and it's crammed with '80s goodness

The new and long-rumored Lego Pac-Man Arcade set has been revealed, and it's due to hit shelves this June 4.

Unveiled following apparently leaked photos in April, the Lego Pac-Man Arcade set shows off a miniature - but still sizable - '80s cabinet with plenty of bonus features. While it isn't 'playable' in a classic sense, it offers plenty of interactive elements to make it more than a display piece (though it is impressive enough not to need any of that). For example, a crank on the side allows you to simulate that chase between Pac-Man and the ghosts via pieces moving within the maze. Plus, the coin slot lights up thanks to a luminous brick.

For more details, check out our full breakdown below. Want to add it to your collection of the best Lego sets, on the other hand? You'll be able to pre-order the Lego Pac-Man Arcade soon from the official Lego store for $269.99 or £229.99 if you're based in the UK. However, it's worth noting that Lego VIPs (members of Lego's free rewards program) get access to it early from June 1.

Lego Pac-Man Arcade

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $269.99 / £229.99 Release date June 4 (June 1 for VIPs) Ages 18+ Pieces 2,641 Minifigures 1 Item number 10323

Although it isn't actually playable like the Lego NES was, this kit seems to have as much nostalgia crammed into it as the Lego Atari 2600. Along with a period-accurate design (right down to the light-up coin slot), it's got a bonus scene featuring a minifigure playing a teeny version of the cabinet and chunky figures of Pac-Man, Blinky, and Clyde on the top that spin. There are a few secrets to find here as well; according to Lego designer Sven Franci, "we are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring classic gaming experiences to life. Our team of talented designers worked tirelessly to capture the essence of the beloved Pac-Man arcade machine in brick form, from Pac-Man himself to the colorful, maze-like environment he inhabits. Every detail was carefully considered and crafted, resulting in a one-of-a-kind Lego creation that captures the magic of the original game while adding a playful new twist and a couple of Easter eggs – in true video game style."

As pointed out by Bandai Namco Europe's director of licensing and business strategy Aadil Tayouga, one of those surprises is connected to Lego itself.

"Pac-Man yellow was actually inspired by Lego Group yellow, [so] it made the connection even more natural," they say. "It has been a tremendous collaboration with the passionate teams at the LEGO Group and we hope that fans will enjoy this kit."

You can get the set this June 4 (or June 1, if you're a member of the free Lego VIP program) for $269.99 or £229.99.

This isn't the only gaming-related reveal from the last few weeks; namely, new Lego Sonic sets introduced Tails and Amy.