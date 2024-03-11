Lego Fortnite finally has new sets to build, but players are balking at the $20 price tags

Alongside the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Lego Fortnite has gotten an update introducing a host of new Lego kits to build. But among players who have already been frustrated by the survival game's bugs and slow updates, the fact that these kits come with some hefty price tags is causing no shortage of frustration.

The new Lego Kits come across three different bundles. You can head to the official site if you want full details on each one, but the basic idea is that you get a handful of builds and a few dozen decor items in each of those bundles, the prices of which range from 1,9000 to 2,500 V-Bucks. That translates to upwards of $25 USD, which is on the higher end of Fortnite purchases - especially for something that can only be used in one of the increasing multitude of games within Fortnite.

You don't have to spend much time scrolling through Lego Fortnite's subreddit to see the general tone of the responses. "Imagine releasing paid content when the game is barely playable and is starving for content," as one player says. "To give us a game 'update' like this, that is basically just adding overpriced monetized builds, with the current state of the game, that is a blatant slap in the face to the players," another argues.

If you haven't been keeping up with Lego Fortnite, the game's wild success at launch has fizzled out a bit in the months that have followed. A number of bugs - including crashes - have lingered since launch, and prolific builders have chafed against the fairly conservative build limit. On top of all that, there haven't yet been many substantive updates to Lego Fortnite, and measured against the main battle royale, post-launch support for the game has looked downright feeble.

Those lingering frustrations mean that players haven't really been receptive to these new bundles - after all, this is the biggest content addition that Lego Fortnite has gotten since launch, and it comes with a substantial price tag. Epic promises that it will "continue to add free Builds, Building Parts, and Decor items to Lego Fortnite over time," but it looks like the biggest additions are going to cost a pretty penny.

