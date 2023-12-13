Netflix's new #1 movie divides critics and audiences with very different Rotten Tomatoes scores

Netflix has a new #1 movie: Leave the World Behind, an apocalyptic thriller directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail.

Despite its star-studded cast, which includes Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, and Mahershala Ali, and intriguing premise involving a mysterious cyberattack during a family's Long Island vacation, the movie is dividing viewers. There's also a stark contrast between the critics and audience scores on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes: the former is currently at 75%, while the latter is much lower at 36%.

Total Film's Kate Stables calls the movie "glossy but uneven," praising Roberts' performance but said the "endlessly bickering characters ultimately stop us caring whether their world ends with a bang or with a whimper."

Vulture 's Bilge Ebiri is more critical, writing that "Esmail uses the story’s ambiguity almost like a get-out-of-jail-free card, piling on the weird events without actually telling us what’s happening. He half-asses it, in other words," while Observer 's Dylan Roth calls Leave the World Behind "a dumb movie disguised as a smart movie."

Perri Nemiroff , however, calls it a "perfectly cast film that doesn’t skip a beat," and IndieWire 's Christian Zilko says "the film is able to turn what might literally be the end of the world into a gripping stage play".

There's much less balance in the audience reviews , however, with one viewer writing, "The dialogue was lazy, the realism of the plot was BS. Truly a wasted 2 hours." Others agree, calling Leave the World Behind a "truly awful movie with a horrible ending. Boring, slow moving chain of events, of which we never learn the cause, leading to an anticlimactic ending."

Leave the World Behind is streaming now on Netflix.