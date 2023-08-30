Leaked Lenovo Legion GO promo video shows off upcoming Steam Deck rival

Various Lenovo Legion GO rumors have been making the rounds for a while now, but the latest leak gives us a good look at the gaming handheld in action. In what appears to be a promo video, Lenovo outlines the portable PC’s key features, including its AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, 8.8-inch 144Hz QHD display, Switch-style detachable controllers, and AR glasses. The trailer also heavily features Xbox Game Pass games, which could be a hint that It’ll feature additional support from Microsoft.

The gaming handheld scene is expanding faster than ever, and many brands are hoping to make portable gaming PCs that can take on the Steam Deck. It’s safe to say that Valve will probably still dominate the budget space for a while longer, as rivals like the Asus ROG Ally and Ayaneo 2S target players looking for a premium experience. Same seemingly applies to the rumored Lenovo Legion GO, as the newly leaked promo trailer flaunts features that are sure to inflate its price tag.

Shared by reliable leaker Evleaks (Evan Blass) on Twitter, the Lenovo Legion GO promo video in question highlights numerous key features in the space of 1:54 minutes. In terms of vibe, it’s pretty similar to the Asus ROG Ally trailer shared by the company on April 1st, as it demonstrates lots of use case scenarios paired with nods to different specs and quirks.

Most of the video outlines exactly what you’d expect from the Lenovo Legion GO, but there are a few things that are distinctly different from other handhelds out there. For starters, the fact it measures in at 8.8-inches means it will potentially be the biggest portable PC when it arrives, as even the Ayaneo KUN will be slightly smaller. The clip also dubs its rumored Joycon-style gamepads as ‘Legion Truestrike controllers’, and they appear to boast some sort of motion functionality. The video tails things off by pairing the setup with AR ‘Legion Glasses’, which it specifies are sold separately.

Specs and features aside, the trailer does hint at the software side of things by mentioning a launcher. This isn’t exactly novel given that every handheld PC out there offers a way to access your games in a single space. However, the fact it homes in on Microsoft releases like Hi-Fi Rush, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Halo Infinite might be an indication that its got better Windows 11 support than its rivals.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lenovo Legion GO specs Price $799 Screen 8.8-inch 144Hz QHD Battery 49.2WHr Processor AMD Ryzen Z1 Operating system Windows 11 RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Features Multi finger touchpads, detachable Legion Truestrike controllers

At this stage, it feels like the Lenovo Legion GO is a legitimate upcoming product, rather than just a rumored handheld. A steady stream of leaks by Windowsreport have already touched on many of the features in the trailer, so there’s a chance that rumors relating to its $799 price tag also ring true. Naturally, you should take any early information about the handheld with a hearty grain of salt until Lenovo officially breaks silence, and since it’s support arrives on September 1st, you might not have to wait much longer.

