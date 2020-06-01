Leaked Fortnite art shows massive floods coming in Season 3

Leaked art for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 suggests a majority of the map will soon be flooded.

got a 1024x1024 image of the season 3 iconleaked accidentally by play station lmaothey didn't reschedule it after the delay i guess

As known Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi said on Twitter , a title image for Season 3 appeared in the front end of the UK PlayStation Store ahead of the season's new launch date of June 11 . There's no official entry for Fortnite Season 3 or any related items - and the image isn't on the US version of the store - but the URL for the image lines up with other PlayStation Store listing images. This suggests that, once Season 3 begins, this will be the store's listing image for a new product related to the season, or for the game itself. There's also a high-res version, which you can view below.

heres a literally 4K image

As you can see, these leaked images feature a completely flooded map, which lines up with previous theories and teasers for Chapter 2 Season 3. Earlier this year, posters sporting an aquatic theme - complete with floating buildings and vicious sharks - popped up, hinting at a water-related event. More recently, large puddles have begun to appear around the map, along with mysterious hatches in the water near The Agency Spy Base.

The specifics of Fortnite's watery future remain unclear, but we can safely assume flooding will be the theme for next season. And you can bet we'll learn more about the flood at the Fortnite Doomsday event , which is scheduled for 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7 pm BST on Saturday, June 6 - precisely when those ominous countdown timers will reach zero, as it happens. Another map-changing event is clearly on the way, and if these leaks are to be believed, you're going to want a wetsuit for this one.

