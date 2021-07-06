Leaked Fall Guys skins include Ratchet and Clank, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Little Big Planet

A new Fall Guys leak appears to reveal crossovers with a handful of PlayStation IP including Ratchet & Clank, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Little Big Planet, and Astro's Playroom.

Noted Fall Guys leaker Krxnky released a video showcasing the upcoming Fall Guys skins, which are likely to launch alongside season 5 sometime later this month. There could be more, but of the skins confirmed we've got the titular Lombax and robot from Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart; Sackboy from Little Big Planet and Sackboy: A Big Adventure; Astro Bot from Astro's Playroom; Guy and Ana Spelunky from Spelunky; and, in a delightful surprise, an adorable Rot and the protagonist from the upcoming PlayStation title Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

The various crossovers will also spawn new banners and nicknames to go along with the cosmetics. For example, you'll be able to earn nicknames like 'Spelunker' and 'I hate Snakes,' both likely references to Spelunky. You can also see banners with icons for Ratchet, Clank, and Rivet.

Finally, the leaked video seems to reveal that Jungle Book skins and crossover content are coming to Fall Guys. That collection includes skins for the Bengal tiger Shere Khan, the Orangutan King Louie, the sloth bear Baloo, and of course, main protagonist Mowgli. As with any Fall Guys skin, you'll likely be able to earn these by progressing through the Battle Pass and buying each piece individually through the in-game store.

This is a bit more speculative, but all of this seems to suggest some sort of jungle theme is coming to Fall Guys season 5, following season 4's retro-future aesthetic, season 3's wintery wonderland, and season 2's medieval theme.

Despite a pretty dramatic thinning-out of its player base since launch, Fall Guys maintains a faithful community of players, thanks in part to a steady stream of high-profile crossovers with games including Fortnite, Doom Eternal, and Untitled Goose Game.

As with any leak, it's best not to get too excited until Mediatonic confirms the crossover itself. But in this case, with the relative credibility of the leaker and the authentic-looking video, it's probably OK to get at least a little excited.

