Labor Day TV sales: all the best deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Labor Day TV sales are in full swing, but with so much on offer, it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. We've done all that for you, collecting all the biggest savings and highest-value offers from across your favorite retailers.

Labor Day officially kicks off on Monday September 6, but retailers have already launched swathes of Labor Day TV sales already. These aren't guaranteed to hold out until the main event either, so if you spot a price you like in these early discounts, we'd recommend jumping in.

Jump to the best Labor Day TV sales for you (Image credit: Future) Already know which size you're after? Jump straight to the latest discounts that will fit your space.

1. 32 - 49 inch

2. 50 - 59 inch

3. 60 - 75 inch



Walmart, Best Buy and Newegg have all launched their official sales this week, offering everything from blockbuster price cuts on some of the best OLED TVs around to record low prices on budget sets. Amazon is also getting involved, with some excellent savings on its own Fire-enabled TVs as well, with some prices beating those of Prime Day.

Our top picks include a 55-inch 2021 Insignia 4K TV, taking a record-breaking price drop all the way down to $379.99 (was $549.99) at Amazon. However, if you're looking to spend a little more, the Samsung Q60A QLED is also at its cheapest price yet, down to $549.99 from $599.99 at Best Buy. We're also seeing some of the best gaming TVs, like Hisense's U7G model (now $999.99, was $1,099 at Amazon), taking some hefty discounts as well.

You'll find all our favorite offers in this week's Labor Day TV sales just below, but we'll be keeping this page well stocked with all the latest discounts, so stay tuned for more.

Labor Day TV sales: 32-49 inch

Onn. 32-inch Roku smart TV | $168 at Walmart Onn. 32-inch Roku smart TV | $168 at Walmart

While there's no saving on this super cheap Onn. 32-inch TV, Walmart currently has an excellent price tag for those after a budget display with few frills. At 720p resolution, you're not exactly getting a premium screen here, but with plenty of apps and the Roku operating system, this is a great buy for a secondary TV.

View Deal

$200 TCL 32-inch Class 3-series HD smart TV | $200 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy has cut $20 from the price of this budget TCL display. However, you're still getting an Android operating system here which means a wide range of apps including Disney Plus and HBO Max as well as Google Assistant compatibility as well.

View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K TV (NS-43DF710NA21) | $320 Insignia 43-inch 4K TV (NS-43DF710NA21) | $320 $289.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The 2020 Insignia Fire TV is down to $289.99 right now at Amazon. While that's not the best price we've seen on this 4K display, this is one of the best value screens we've seen in this week's early Labor Day TV sales.

View Deal

QLED 4K TV | $600 Samsung 43-inch Q60A QLED 4K TV | $600 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - If you're not interested in picking up a budget display, Best Buy's selection of Samsung QLED TVs is also discounted in this week's Labor Day TV sales. The 43-inch Q60A has just dropped to $549.99, a return to a record low price that we haven't seen in a long time.

View Deal

Labor Day TV sales: 50-59 inch

Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV | $298 at Walmart Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV | $298 at Walmart

This is one of the cheapest 50-inch TVs we've seen in a long time, so while Walmart hasn't cut the cost of this particular Sceptre display, it's worth taking note of. However, some sacrifices have to be made and in this case that's the smart functionality. Just plug a Fire TV stick into one of the three HDMI ports and you're good to go.

View Deal

Insignia 55-inch F30 4K TV (2021) | $550 Insignia 55-inch F30 4K TV (2021) | $550 $379.99 at Amazon

Save $170 - Amazon is now offering a brand new record low price on this 55-inch Insignia Fire TV. At $379.99, this is an excellent offer considering the screen size on offer and the Alexa functionality baked in. We've only ever previously seen this display at $390, so you're saving $10 more than usual.

View Deal

TCL 55-inch 4K TV | $600 TCL 55-inch 4K TV | $600 $428 at Walmart

Save $171 - This 55-inch TCL TV is just $20 away from the lowest price we've ever seen at Walmart right now. That's an excellent deal considering we haven't seen much stock of, or discounts on, this display in recent months. You're getting a speedy Android operating system here, with Google Assistant, Dolby Digital+ audio and Chromecast built in.

View Deal

$470 Toshiba 50-inch C350 4K TV + Amazon Echo Dot | $470 $439.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - This Toshiba TV has been stuck at that $469.99 MSRP over the last few months. That means this week's Labor Day TV sales bring another chance to save some cash on a 50-inch TV complete with Toshiba's Regza Engine, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR 10, and a gorgeous bezel-less design.

View Deal

ULED 4K TV | $570 Hisense 50-inch U6G ULED 4K TV | $570 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $70 - This premium Hisense U6G ULED 4K TV is back down to a record low price at Best Buy this week. That's excellent news for anyone looking to pick up a high end display without breaking $500. You're getting crystal clear ULED screen tech, with Dolby Atmos baked in.

View Deal

Labor Day TV sales: 60-75 inch

$750 Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV + Amazon Echo Dot | $750 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - $599 is an excellent price for a massive 70-inch 4K TV. While Insignia is a cheaper brand, so you won't be getting top shelf premium quality, you're still getting fantastic value here with an incredibly immersive display, Alexa built in, and a free Echo Dot as well.

View Deal

Hisense 65-inch U6G ULED 4K TV | $850 Hisense 65-inch U6G ULED 4K TV | $850 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 - There's a 55-inch Hisense ULED TV on sale for a little less, but if you're really looking to push the boat out, this $150 saving on the 65-inch model is well worth a look. We've only ever seen this display $20 cheaper in the past, and that was only over the course of a speedy flash sale.

View Deal

Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K TV | $1,100 Hisense 65-inch U7G QLED 4K TV | $1,100 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Or, bust out the big guns by upgrading to the U7G model. This 65-inch display improves brightness and contrast and is also better designed for next gen gaming. While there's still no HDMI 2.1 port, you are picking up an enhanced 120Hz refresh rate, boosted motion handling, and an automatic game mode with super low latency.

View Deal

Sony X90J 65-inch 4K TV | $1,600 Sony X90J 65-inch 4K TV | $1,600 $1,348 at Amazon

Save $251.99 - We have seen the Sony X90J just a little cheaper in the past, at $1,298 as recently as August. However, those considering a particularly premium display would do well to keep an eye on this $250 discount at Amazon. We may see that price drop back down in the future, but this is excellent value if you don't want to risk it.

View Deal

How to find the best Labor Day TV sales

We're keeping this page well stocked with all the best Labor Day TV sales we come across. However, if you're going it alone there are a few tips and tricks we can send you off with.

1. Price match using the official SKU

Retailers often automatically match their prices with their competitors. However, some stores can offer wildly different costs, especially if they're less well known. You should always check that you're getting the best price possible, which means heading over to your favorite retailers and searching for your TV by its SKU.

This is the official model name that relates only to the TV you are interested in and will usually be listed after the brand, or further down the page in the specs or features section. TVs come with a lot of iterations, so it's important you make sure you're picking up the right one.

2. Know your retailers

Different stores specialize in different areas. Amazon, for example, rarely offers discounts on mid-range displays but excels in cheaper Fire-enabled TVs like Insignia and Toshiba models. However, Newegg and B&H Photo are more concerned with the premium experience, often bundling additional extras like soundbars and warranty care into big price tag items like OLED and QLED TVs.

Knowing which retailers are best for the type of screen you're looking for can make all the difference when searching for the perfect Labor Day TV sales.

3. Know your TV

If you already know which TV you're looking for, then you're half way to picking up the best deal for you. However, if you simply know a rough size and feature set you're looking for it's worth spending some time checking out the makes and models that can actually fulfil your needs.

Not only will you be finding your own Labor Day TV deals a lot quicker, but you'll also be able to tell when a price on another model is worth your time. Once you have an idea of how much each feature set costs you'll be able to weed out bad deals a lot more confidently. You can get a head-start with our guide to the best gaming TVs.

We're also rounding up all the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series 5 as well as the best 120Hz 4K TVs for those who need to upgrade their displays to match a shiny new console. Or, check out the best QLED TVs for excellent picture clarity at a mid-range price point.