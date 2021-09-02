Labor Day TV sales: all the best deals from Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon and more

Labor Day TV sales are in full swing, but with so much on offer, it can be difficult to separate the wheat from the chaff. We've done all that for you, collecting all the biggest savings and highest-value offers from across your favorite retailers.
Labor Day officially kicks off on Monday September 6, but retailers have already launched swathes of Labor Day TV sales already. These aren't guaranteed to hold out until the main event either, so if you spot a price you like in these early discounts, we'd recommend jumping in.
Already know which size you're after? Jump straight to the latest discounts that will fit your space.
1. 32 - 49 inch
2. 50 - 59 inch
3. 60 - 75 inch
Walmart, Best Buy and Newegg have all launched their official sales this week, offering everything from blockbuster price cuts on some of the best OLED TVs around to record low prices on budget sets. Amazon is also getting involved, with some excellent savings on its own Fire-enabled TVs as well, with some prices beating those of Prime Day.
Our top picks include a 55-inch 2021 Insignia 4K TV, taking a record-breaking price drop all the way down to $379.99 (was $549.99) at Amazon. However, if you're looking to spend a little more, the Samsung Q60A QLED is also at its cheapest price yet, down to $549.99 from $599.99 at Best Buy. We're also seeing some of the best gaming TVs, like Hisense's U7G model (now $999.99, was $1,099 at Amazon), taking some hefty discounts as well.
You'll find all our favorite offers in this week's Labor Day TV sales just below, but we'll be keeping this page well stocked with all the latest discounts, so stay tuned for more.
Labor Day TV sales: 32-49 inch
Labor Day TV sales: 50-59 inch
Labor Day TV sales: 60-75 inch
How to find the best Labor Day TV sales
We're keeping this page well stocked with all the best Labor Day TV sales we come across. However, if you're going it alone there are a few tips and tricks we can send you off with.
1. Price match using the official SKU
Retailers often automatically match their prices with their competitors. However, some stores can offer wildly different costs, especially if they're less well known. You should always check that you're getting the best price possible, which means heading over to your favorite retailers and searching for your TV by its SKU.
This is the official model name that relates only to the TV you are interested in and will usually be listed after the brand, or further down the page in the specs or features section. TVs come with a lot of iterations, so it's important you make sure you're picking up the right one.
2. Know your retailers
Different stores specialize in different areas. Amazon, for example, rarely offers discounts on mid-range displays but excels in cheaper Fire-enabled TVs like Insignia and Toshiba models. However, Newegg and B&H Photo are more concerned with the premium experience, often bundling additional extras like soundbars and warranty care into big price tag items like OLED and QLED TVs.
Knowing which retailers are best for the type of screen you're looking for can make all the difference when searching for the perfect Labor Day TV sales.
3. Know your TV
If you already know which TV you're looking for, then you're half way to picking up the best deal for you. However, if you simply know a rough size and feature set you're looking for it's worth spending some time checking out the makes and models that can actually fulfil your needs.
Not only will you be finding your own Labor Day TV deals a lot quicker, but you'll also be able to tell when a price on another model is worth your time. Once you have an idea of how much each feature set costs you'll be able to weed out bad deals a lot more confidently. You can get a head-start with our guide to the best gaming TVs.
We're also rounding up all the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series 5 as well as the best 120Hz 4K TVs for those who need to upgrade their displays to match a shiny new console. Or, check out the best QLED TVs for excellent picture clarity at a mid-range price point.