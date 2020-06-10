La Liga live stream: watch Spanish football online from wherever you are

What's that? More delicious football is coming back in action following the hiatus? Excellent news! And that's why getting a La Liga live stream sorted out in advance of the upcoming resumption of action is incredibly important. Given the quality of one of European football's finest leagues and the superstars in action, we can anticipate and look forward to goals galore and action aplenty as we enter the business end of the season. So, in order to keep abreast of it and make sure you have it at your fingertips, here's how to watch a La Liga live stream wherever you in the world.

Just for reference, your La Liga live stream can kick off with the league's first game upon its return: Sevilla vs Real Betis on Thursday at 9pm (BST). If that's not quite to your taste then all the below methods will work for the big boys' games too, with Barcelona travelling to Mallorca on Saturday (9pm BST) and Real Madrid hosting Eibar on Sunday at 6.30pm (BST).

Naturally, the state of affairs at the top is pretty much as expected with old foes Barcelona and Real Madrid battling it out for yet another La Liga trophy. Real Madrid is only two points behind, so all it will take is one slip up from Barca and we're in for a super tight finish. Just behind them, the likes of Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia are battling it out for the coveted Champions League places along with Real Sociedad and Getafe. Even with matches being played behind closed doors and with no fans, it'll be an exciting end to the season - all starting with Sevilla vs Real Betis this week.

If you want to watch La Liga online then you're in the right place as we have advice right here on how to do that from wherever you are in the world with some major options below.

And remember, while we'll provide the best native options for a few countries below, you can also find information on how to use a VPN which will allow you access whatever service you like, wherever it is based, and from wherever you are. It really is a neat trick.

La Liga live stream in the USA

BeIn Sports

The US specialists in International pay-to-view sports BeIN Sport has the La Liga rights for now (and until 2024). It's exclusive so this is the subscription you'll need if you want to watch La Liga online in the US. However, there are several ways to access BeIN Sport away from cable TV providers, with the likes of TV streaming services FuboTV and Sling offering good ways in. They can both be tried out at no charge, and the current Sling TV FREE 7-day trial offer is especially worth considering given the content you get access to. Remember, if you're outside of the States and want your usual coverage, check out the VPN route to gain access to the action.

La Liga live stream in the Canada

BeIn Sports

Echoey in this part of the page isn't it? That's because if you're in Canada, BeIn Sports is the place to be again, much like US readers. And you can access it in different ways, like going through FuboTV (again) to get the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage. Once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada, you can use a VPN to access it like you were back there all along.

La Liga live stream in the UK

Premier Sports

For the remainder of the 19/20 La Liga season, Premier Sports is the go-to source to watch La Liga online in the UK. While it might at first seem annoying that there's another party involved alongside the usual suspects, fear not! A deal has been struck with Sky Sports to offer certain matches on a free-to-air basis in the UK. These have yet to be confirmed, however, so we'll have to sit on this and direct you to Premier Sports first. We do know that Sky will let subscribers activate a Premier Sports subscription to get access to free coverage for the month of June. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the La Liga online with any of these broadcasters, then fear not, and grab a VPN to get your football hit no matter where you are.

La Liga live stream in the Australia

Kayo Sports

Once again we find ourselves looking at BeIn Sports as they are the exclusive rights holders for La Liga in Australia. However, we think going to sports streamer Kayo Sports might be worth a look here. The Basic plan is $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens or devices, while the Premium sub is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium probably does represent the best value as it offers multi-screen support - allowing you to split the cost potentially between friends and family members. It will also bag you access to lots of other content too such as the NRL, and it can also be tried for free with the free 14-day Kayo Sports trial. Nice. Just to cover the bases, if you're already with Foxtel, you can add beIN to your package for a fee. However, you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. And lastly, remember you can use a VPN to access Australian coverage just like you're there.

Start a La Liga live stream online from anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From $6.67 / £5.50 per month

For those who can't easily stream the La Liga - or are lumbered with the more expensive deals - a VPN is your best option. A VPN is a 'Virtual Private Network' that hides the true, original of your internet address and connection thus allowing you to appear as if you are somewhere else. Anywhere else you wish, in fact. This method gives you a way around any region restrictions or geoblocking, letting you watch shows that aren't normally available where you are. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best and easiest one to go with. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%. Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Wherever the service is located you want to access, select a server of the same nationality and you'll be in and away. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching!