Konami opens new studio to "continue sustainable growth in the next 50 years"

Metal Gear Solid developer Konami has announced it has opened a brand new studio in Osaka, Japan.

As revealed via a press release (opens in new tab) from Konami, the company opened the 'Konami Osaka Studio' on March 27 - a major production center for the company. According to the press release, this new studio will have a "creators first" focus and aims to "continue sustainable growth in the next 50 years."

Alongside this announcement, Konami also reminded fans about its plans to develop a new R&D (that's research and development, if you didn't know) building in Tokyo. The company first announced this development back in late 2022, but if you didn't know, the new building will be called 'Konami Creative Front Tokyo Bay' and is expected to be completed in 2025.

Speaking about the new building, the press release reads: "In order to achieve further sustainable growth in the significantly expanding 'entertainment' field, Konami Group will strengthen its product development capabilities and continue to provide products and services for the next generation." The press release has also shared that, as of March 2023, Konami has "substantially raised [its] base-salary" for employees, which is always good to hear.

As for what Konami is currently cooking up games-wise, well, we've certainly got a lot of Silent Hill to look forward to. Late last year, we had a Silent Hill showcase which revealed several upcoming games in the survival horror series.

Although not all of the titles are in development with Konami - The Medium developer Bloober Team is taking the helm on the Silent Hill 2 remake - it seems the company is still actively giving out its IP for various projects including Silent Hill F , Silent Hill Ascension , Silent Hill Townfall , and more.