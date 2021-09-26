Knockout City Season 3 is called "Hacked" and it drops next month

Players will be getting "hacked" in Knockout City 's upcoming third season, which releases on October 5, 2021.

In an update on the official EA website , developer Velan Studios detailed what was coming up in October's update, including details of a new map and a new Brawl Pass battle pass that will run alongside the game's existing Street Rank system.

"Season 3 is just a short way away, and we’ve got a lot to cover with everything that’s goin’ on around here," the update teases. "Speaking of, it’s a little… different out there. Seems like the DJ isn’t the only one who’s been paying attention to what’s going on in Knockout City – looks like we got an extra visitor here with us. Keeps poppin’ in and lookin’ around, calls themself Z3R0. Not sure how they got here, but pretty sure it’s got something to do with this Season’s theme. They’ve taken over the airwaves and it sounds like they’re here to stay."

As well as the mysterious Z3R0, players can expect to see a "glitchy, techy vibe" at their hideout when they log in on October 5, 2021, as well as a new battle pass that features both a free and premium version.

"Levels unlock as you finish matches, earn XP, and complete Brawl Pass Contracts," Velan explains. "Each week, you'll see six new weekly Brawl Pass Contracts that you can track progress on as you play, and leveling up will grant exclusive new Cosmetics, Crew Vehicles, Energy Drinks, Style Chips, Holobux and more!"

As for the new map? The new Lockdown Throwdown map features Folsom Prison's prison yard, complete security turrets and spotlight drones. Get spotted by the latter, and they'll give away your position, whilst the turrets will lock you into a Cage Ball.

Just a couple of weeks after it was released back in the summer, five million people signed up to play the dodgeball multiplayer, Knockout City, across Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S .

"Since launch, we’ve seen 5 million new brawlers join us in matches, there’s been amazing – and unexpected – gameplay, hundreds of thousands of Crews were formed, over half a billion KOs landed, millions of hours of gameplay were watched, and – dare we say it? – thousands of friendships were made along the way," the studio said on the official EA website at the time. "Who knew you could bond over hitting one another in the face with a dodgeball?"

If you missed the Knockout City free 10-day trial the first time around, we have good news – it's back, and this time it's sticking around .

"Velan envisions a game full of rival Crews, each developing their own infamous aesthetics and playstyles, and I'd love to be part of something like that," Connor writes in GamesRadar+'s Knockout City review . "But that will only happen if Knockout City can carve out enough of a niche in a very competitive online space to cultivate its own online community.