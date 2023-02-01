M. Night Shyamalan's new movie may finally dethrone Avatar: The Way of Water from #1 box office spot

Knock at the Cabin, the latest movie from director M. Night Shyamalan, is poised to finally knock Avatar: The Way of Water off the top spot at the box office.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), the new horror-thriller is expected to open to somewhere between $15 and $20 million when it opens this Friday, February 3. Considering Shyamalan's last movie, 2021's Old, opened to $16.8 million during the outbreak of the omicron variant of the COVID-19 pandemic, this estimate seems pretty likely. Old went on to make $90 million worldwide.

As for James Cameron's sci-fi sequel, it's now approaching its eighth weekend in theaters since releasing on December 16 and has earned over $2 billion at the global box office. This makes it the fourth-highest grossing movie of all time, with only the first Avatar movie, Cameron's 1997 drama Titanic, and Avengers: Endgame earning more. Avatar: The Way of Water has been number one at the box office ever since it was released.

Knock at the Cabin follows a family of three on vacation in an idyllic remote cabin, whose trip is brutally interrupted by the arrival of four strangers who demand that they sacrifice one of their own in order to prevent the apocalypse. The cast includes Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn.

Knock at the Cabin arrives on the big screen on February 3. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the best upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.