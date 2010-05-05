Kick-Ass 2 gets 2012 release

Comic book scribe Mark Millar has officially stated that production on Kick Ass 2: Balls To The Wall will begin next year, with a cinema release scheduled for 2012.



While there's been no official word on cast, stars Aaron Johnson and Christopher Mintz-Plasse has already expressed strong interest in returning for a sequel.



Mintz-Plasse has also hinted that Balls... (we're officially coining this abbreviation) will be an even blacker, more violent affair, with his troubled Red Mist character taking some particularly dark turns.





And if the two year wait sounds unbearable, Millar may have some good news for you.



Die-hard fans "can find out what happens [in the sequel] two years in advance" by picking up CLiNT, Millar's new comic book magazine due for release in September. How's that for self-promotion?



Are you up for another round with Kick-Ass? Drop us a comment below.