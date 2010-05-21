Kiarostami's Copy gets bought

Cannes 2010 - Abbas Kiarostami's Certified Copy , playing in competition at Cannes, has been picked up by IFC Films.

Starring Juliette Binoche and William Shimell, the film surrounds a meeting between two people, and the conversation that follows as they begin to realise that they share a deeper past together.

IFC president Jonathan Sehring called Certified Copy "the discovery of the Cannes Film Festival...what we think will be Abbas Kiarostami's most successful American release, featuring an absolutely radiant performance by Juliette Binoche."

Kiarostami won the Palme d'Or in 1997 for Taste Of Cherry , and his latest offering is being talked up by many as a frontrunner for this year's prize.

The Palme d'Or will be awarded this Sunday 23rd May.

