Kevin Bacon to join Eddie Murphy in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cops sequel

Kevin Bacon is set to star in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, starring Eddie Murphy in a reprisal of the titular detective.

The news comes just days after it was announced that the original cast, consisting of Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot, had signed on to reprise their roles for the first time in 30 years. The new sequel sees Axel Foley (Murphy) return to Beverly Hills once again to investigate the corruption of the police force, accompanied by his daughter and her ex-boyfriend. Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have been cast in undisclosed roles, though we have a hunch they might be playing Axel's daughter and his daughter's ex.

Mark Molloy, best known for making short films for Apple products, is set to direct from a screenplay by Aquaman and Zack Snyder's Justice League co-writer Will Beal.

Bacon is no stranger to crime-action dramas as his Showtime series City on a Hill just finished filming its third season. He also starred in the James Wan action-thriller Death Sentence, in which he plays a grieving father who decides to take the law into his own hands and go up against a powerful, murderous gang. Most recently, he played the sinister leader of a conversion therapy summer camp in They/Them.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley does not yet have a release date, but the film began shooting in August.

