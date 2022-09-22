Original Beverly Hills Cop cast to reunite for new Netflix sequel

The original Beverly Hills Cop cast is joining Eddie Murphy for Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the fourth installment in the franchise.

Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot have all signed on for the new flick, reprising their roles for the first time in nearly 30 years. The new sequel sees Axel Foley (Murphy) return to Beverly Hills once again to investigate the corruption of the police force, accompanied by his daughter and her ex-boyfriend. Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Biall Fallah were originally signed on to direct before Mark Molloy, best known for making short films for Apple products, took over. Molloy will direct from a screenplay by Aquaman and Zack Snyder's Justice League co-writer Will Beal.

Beverly Hills Cop debuted in 1984, starring Murphy as a street-smart Detroit, Michigan cop who travels to Beverly Hills, California to solve his best friend's murder. The film was nominated for both the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. Beverly Hills Cop II followed in 1987, with the full cast in tow, with Beverly Hills Cop III coming out in 1994. Reinhold and Pinchot joined Murphy for the third installment, but Reisner and Ashton were noticeably absent.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley does not yet have a release date, but the film began shooting in August. For more, check out our roundup of the most exciting upcoming movies coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or skip right to the good stuff and see our complete list of movie release dates.