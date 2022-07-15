Keanu Reeves says it would be a "dream" to play Batman in live-action

Keanu Reeves has revealed that he would love to play Batman in live-action. The actor is already voicing the character in the upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets.

"It's always been a dream, but [Robert] Pattinson's got Batman right now and he's doing awesome, so maybe down the road," Reeves told Extra (opens in new tab). "Maybe when they need an older Batman."

Pattinson starred in The Batman, which released earlier this year – and is confirmed to be getting a sequel. He's not the only live-action Batman in the DCEU, though, with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning to reprise their roles in The Flash. Keaton also has a role in upcoming HBO Max movie Batgirl.

DC League of Super-Pets, meanwhile, has a star-studded cast that includes Dwayne Johnson as Superman's dog Krypto, John Krasinski as the Man of Steel himself, and Kevin Hart as Batman's dog Ace. Diego Luna, Natasha Lyonne, Kate McKinnon, Ben Schwartz, Jemaine Clement, Olivia Wilde, Jameela Jamil, Daveed Diggs, and Vanessa Byer make up the rest of the cast.

Johnson will be stepping into the live-action shoes of a superhero this year, too, playing Black Adam in the upcoming film of the same name. "It's not hyperbole – he is blessed with these powers that are so unique and awesome, he has the ability to change the hierarchy of power in the DC universe," the actor has said of his character. "And then, coupled with that, it was the opportunity to take the JSA [Justice Society of America], who predated Justice League, [to the screen]. We have the resources, we have the material, we have the IP."

DC League of Super-Pets arrives this July 29, while Black Adam hits theaters later this year on October 21. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming superhero movies for everything else coming soon.