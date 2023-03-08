Keanu Reeves reveals the most difficult John Wick action sequences

Keanu Reeves has shared the most difficult action sequences in the entire John Wick franchise.

"The first one that comes to mind was the horse sequence in Chapter 3," Reeves told Collider (opens in new tab). "I would say, just as the first time, the assault sequence in Chapter 1. I would say the dance party fight in Chapter 2. And I would say probably it's a tie between the Arc de Triomphe car sequence and the stair sequence in Sacré-Cœur."

John Wick: Chapter 3 saw Reeves riding a horse down Fifth Avenue in New York City – though it was actually shot in Brooklyn. Per Den of Geek (opens in new tab), that particular scene took horse training experts, permits, rigs to hold Reeves in place, and working closely with the Humane Society to adhere to animal laws on set.

"John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the [John Wick] films, which is saying a lot," Reeves told Total Film."And it’s more by a good margin. It’s a big show."

The car sequence that takes place in Paris's Arc de Triomphe has been teased in the trailers for John Wick: Chapter 4.

"We took the car-driving to the next level, which I really enjoy," Reeves said. "There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting… So it was really fun to get a chance to learn those skills, and to play."

