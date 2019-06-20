Keanu Reeves has had talks about joining "almost every film" in the MCU, says Kevin Feige

Keanu Reeves and the MCU feels like a match made in heaven. While Marvel doesn’t typically go for ready-made big box-office stars, the man who this year alone has starred in John Wick 3, taken our breath away during his Cyberpunk 2077 E3 appearance, and has even got our motors running as Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4, has actually held talks with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. The man who calls the shots at Marvel, however, hasn’t found the right role for him… yet.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Feige was asked about Keanu Reeves potentially joining the MCU. His response? “We talk to him for almost every film we make.”

That’s interesting. If we take Feige at face value (can we ever?), the Matrix actor may have been waiting in the wings to portray some characters who are already in the MCU. Imagine Reeves as Hawkeye (!) or the Winter Soldier (!!!)

While Keanu doesn’t seem dead-set on joining the motley crew of actors who have defined Marvel’s crop of superheroes (and villains) over the past decade, Feige remains hopeful, saying, “We talk to Keanu Reeves about [joining the MCU]. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

So, one day, the stars may align and Keanu Reeves could bring his glorious self to Marvel Phase 4 (or beyond). Recent whispers have actually pinpointed a potential role for Keanu Reeves in The Eternals, though nothing has been confirmed just yet.

With SDCC 2019 and D23 both on the horizon in July and August respectively, don’t bet against Keanu breaking the internet once more with an impromptu surprise appearance.

Here are just some of the new Marvel movies we can look forward to in the near-future. Keanu, you're welcome to join in, too.