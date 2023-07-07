Deadpool 3 star promises that it won't "feel different" despite now being in the MCU

Karan Soni says Deadpool 3 feels just like the first two films, despite now being in the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I have begun working on that one, so I can say that it is the same as the other two. It's like hard R. There's a lot of that stuff. So it does not feel different," Soni told Comicbook.com. "The only thing that, for me, is different is that I have not gotten the script this time. The other two, we did get it, it's a big difference, at least for me, the MCU part of it vs. the Fox/Marvel part of it. They're so strict. So I've only seen glimpses of what I'm in."

Soni played New York City Taxi driver Dopinder in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, a naive but optimistic man who takes Deadpool's deadly advice a bit too seriously. Soni will reprise the role in Deadpool 3.

He continued, "When I did some of the stuff, I saw some things that I didn't know were in the thing. I think, I would just say it this way: Ryan [Reynolds] doesn't need to do any of these movies unless he gets to do his version of it and he is such a star, and, I don't need to say this, a creative genius. He's taking this opportunity and really pushing everything and, definitely, he's doing a lot of cool stuff. I feel very optimistic about it."

Karan is one of many returning cast members returning for the threequel: Brianna Hildebrand will reprise her role as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, with Shioli Kutsuna returning as Negasonic's girlfriend Yukio. Rob Delaney is set to return as X-Force member Peter, first introduced in Deadpool 2.

We recently caught our first glimpse of Reynolds in the classic red-and-black suit, confirming that the Merc with a Mouth is indeed back.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. For more, check out our guide to the Marvel timeline, or find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order.