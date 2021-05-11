Is Jupiter's Legacy season 2 heading to Netflix? Everything we know so far

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Jupiter's Legacy, the comic book series and Netflix show. Turn back now if you haven't seen all eight episodes, and if you don't want to know what might happen in Jupiter's Legacy season 2!

Jupiter's Legacy flashes between two timelines, showing both the formation of the superhero group the Union and revealing how its members' children cope with living up to the Union's sky-high standards.

Season 1 ended with a huge twist that could change everything moving forward – but will we be seeing the ramifications play out on screen? We've rounded up what we know so far about Jupiter's Legacy season 2. While there's been no official word on a second installment, since season 1 left us hungering for more with that cliffhanger, it seems a season 2 could definitely be on the cards.

We've also had a look at what might happen next in a potential Jupiter's Legacy season 2, delving into the source material of the comic series to see what could be in the future for the heroes, anti-heroes, and villains of the series.

Will there be a Jupiter's Legacy season 2?

So far, nothing has been confirmed – though it's pretty obvious that the story isn't finished just yet.

One of the major mysteries of season 1 concern what exactly happened to make Skyfox leave the Union. Speaking to GamesRadar+ before the show's release, Matt Lanter indicated that there's more of Skyfox's story to tell: "Hopefully, that's a question that I can answer for you, three, four seasons down the line, and [that's] more pertinent to that season."

Plus, Netflix acquired Jupiter's Legacy co-creator Mark Millar's company Millarworld in 2017, and while this is the first project to arise from that deal, it isn't the only one coming by a long shot. There's more of the Millar-verse headed our way, which makes a second installment of Jupiter's Legacy fairly likely. In fact, season 1 is even marked as "Volume 1" on Netflix – though we'll have to wait for official confirmation either way.

What might happen in Jupiter's Legacy season 2?

Since Jupiter's Legacy didn’t directly adapt the events of the comics, there's a lot of the story left to tell. Major comic book spoilers ahead!

Season 1 ended with Sheldon and Brandon apparently reconciled – yet things get dark very quickly in the comics. In fact, Brandon ends up teaming with Walter, and they take on The Utopian – then they impose their own global regime. Meanwhile, Hutch and Chloe have a child who has superpowers of his own, and a resistance starts to form against Brandon and Walter.

As for what could happen in the other timeline that runs through Jupiter's Legacy, showing the Union in their younger years, there's lots of potential there, too. For one thing, we can find out why Skyfox left the Union. In the source material, his ex-girlfriend getting together with Walter was the breaking point.

Then there's Blue Bolt, who is entirely absent from the present-day plot in season 1. In the comics, he was subject to blackmail from J. Edgar Hoover over his sexuality. However this plays out in a possible season 2, it'll likely be a factor in his absence.

Plus, Fitz has passed the mantle of the Flare to his daughter Petra after a life-changing injury in the present day, so we'll probably find out more about his time as the hero in possible future installments. Sheldon and Grace haven't gotten together just yet, either, so that could be another avenue to explore in a potential season 2 and beyond.

