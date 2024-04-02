JRPGs are so hot right now: Dragon’s Dogma 2 sells 2.5 million copies in a week, while Unicorn Overlord races past 500,000 copies sold

It's a stellar day for a JRPG sales update: Dragon's Dogma 2 has soared past 2.5 million copies sold, while the stellar Unicorn Overlord has sold 500,000 copies worldwide since launch.

Capcom just revealed that, since launching just over a week ago, Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold 2.5 million copies worldwide on all platforms. In fact, this has brought the series' sales total to over 10 million, after the original Dragon's Dogma sold around 7.9 million copies.

「ドラゴンズドグマ」シリーズをご愛顧頂きありがとうございます。『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』累計販売数が250万本を超え、シリーズ累計販売数が1,000万本を超えました。先日アップデートを配信した『ドラゴンズドグマ 2』はこれからもアップデートを行ってまいります。どうぞ宜しくお願いいたします。 https://t.co/hAafGbdegWApril 2, 2024 See more

Elsewhere, publisher Atlus and developer Vanillaware has announced that Unicorn Overlord has sold over 500,000 copies since it went on sale last month. This follows from Atlus having to apologize due to the lack of physical copies of Unicorn Overlord in Japan last month, a solid indicator of just how well the new strategy RPG is being received by audiences.

Both new JRPGs have managed to amass a dedicated audience in a really short amount of time, which is impressive for both games, considering strategy RPGs are something of a niche, and the original Dragon's Dogma launched well over a decade ago in 2012. Even developers have been urging audiences to play the new games - Final Fantasy Tactics' director has championed Unicorn Overlord, for one.

Capcom might already be looking to the future for its new game - a Dragon's Dogma 2 survey just asked players how much they'd pay for DLC. Users could select between $10 and $50 for the DLC, which indicates that the DLC, if it does materialize, could be far bigger than just some simple new items.

