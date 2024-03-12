Strategy RPGs are so freaking back: Unicorn Overlord publisher Atlus apologizes for stock shortages in Japan

The recently launched tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord is so popular in Japan that its publisher, Atlus, has issued an official apology for stock shortages.

As highlighted by Twitter user @Genki_JPN, the Persona developer recently addressed fans via a post on its website , apologizing for the lack of stock available following Unicorn Overlord's launch last week.

"We are deeply grateful for the very positive response," the post reads (machine translation). "Many retailers are currently out of stock or short of stock, we apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers."

Atlus have apologized for stock shortages of Unicorn Overlord in Japan!Many retailers are out of stock due to high demand. Altus are grateful the game has been well received and apologize to their customers. They are currently shipping more copies!https://t.co/CTgmcYh6eZ pic.twitter.com/DUL3Qd5FX9March 12, 2024 See more

The publisher then suggests that fans still eager to get their hands on the physical edition of Unicorn Overlord should consider pre-ordering it if they want to receive it in the next re-stock. Atlus also allows fans to order the digital version via the Nintendo, Microsoft, and PlayStation stores, as this stock issue only affects the physical edition.

Although this isn't ideal for Atlus or developer Vanillaware, there are definitely worse problems to have - especially considering the studio ran out of money when developing Unicorn Overlord . Ahead of the game's release, Vanillaware CEO George Kamitani revealed that he had to fund some of the RPG's development himself as the company ran out of funds due to it being such an ambitious project.

The popularity is clearly warranted, though. As we said in our Unicorn Overlord preview , the RPG's gorgeous art and interesting gameplay looked set to fill the Fire Emblem-shaped hole in fans' lives.