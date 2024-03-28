Capcom wants to know how much you’d pay for Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC - and it sounds like more than just new microtransactions

Dragon's Dogma 2 DLC might be in the works at Capcom, as the publisher has asked players what they would theoretically pay for new content.

Capcom just published an online survey for anyone to take. The survey is pretty in-depth, asking players for information on which platforms they own Dragon's Dogma 2 on, why they purchased the game, whether they've hired an 'Official Pawn,' but most crucially how much they'd pay for DLC, and what they want from DLC.

Survey users can choose between £10 and $10, up to a maximum of £50 and $50, for how much they'd pay for Dragon's Dogma 2 DLC. Additionally, users are given a blank text box to write their wishes for Dragon's Dogma 2 DLC, so Capcom is seeking more personal feedback from players.

Even at the minimum of £10/$10, the DLC would still be more expensive than anything Capcom is currently selling for Dragon's Dogma 2. This indicates that Capcom is eyeing up more substantial DLC via the new survey, rather than merely new optional items.

Players were a little taken aback at the amount of microtransaction purchases on offer for Dragon's Dogma 2 when it launched last week. A litany of items, including Portcrystals, Wakestones, and Ferrystones can be purchased for use in-game, or merely earned by playing Capcom's new game. Still, this was enough to send Dragon's Dogma 2's overall user review score on Steam to 'Mixed.'

The original Dragon's Dogma actually did get DLC back in the day, but it wasn't anything by way of a huge expansion. Like we're seeing with the sequel, the DLC was more geared around in-game items, although there was DLC that added brand new in-game quests for the Arisen to undertake.

