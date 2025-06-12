'Zelda but a life sim' RPG Fantasy Life i sells 1 million copies, and there's a new update with improved graphics for Switch 2 and the improved camera everyone's been hoping for

Life sim RPG Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has crossed one million units sold, developer and publisher Level-5 has revealed.

The milestone is accompanied by a new update adding a few highly requested features, chiefly including an expanded camera view that'll allow you to see further. Although Fantasy Life i has been very well-received, one common pain point has been the fairly limited view you get from the in-game camera, particularly in the open-world area, Ginormosia.

Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino shared a screenshot of Ginormosia through the lens of the updated camera, and it indeed looks like a much wider view, and one less angled toward the ground. In the screenshot, you can much more easily spot towers and various landmarks without actually having to approach them.

According to the patch notes, the update also adds separate buttons for faster sowing and watering during farming, the ability to listen to the "Life Song" repeatedly after Mastering a life, improved Switch 2 graphics, a feature that auto-locks your weapon onto enemies when you unsheathe it, and expanded control mapping.

Fantasy Life i launched late last month on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC to highly positive reviews calling it a dangerously addicting hybrid of Animal Crossing-style life sim and Zelda-style exploration and dungeon-busting. It's now available on Switch 2 as well for a tiny upgrade fee.

Fantasy Life i, the sequel to a life sim RPG that boldly asked 'What if Animal Crossing was a Zelda game?,' was more than worth the 11-year wait – it might be my GOTY.