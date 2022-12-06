Eddie Munson actor addresses whether he could return for more Stranger Things

Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn has (again) addressed whether he could return as his popular character Eddie Munson in the final season of the Netflix series.

"Yeah, I’ve said I don’t know, because I really don’t know," Quinn re-affirmed in an interview with GQ (opens in new tab). "[Director and producer] Shawn Levy has said it publicly. I think [his return] would be very, very, very unlikely. He seems pretty fucking dead to me."

"A lot of people can't even handle the thought of a season 5 without some excuse for Eddie's presence," Levy told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) earlier this year. On a Munson return (opens in new tab), he said, "Highly unlikely, highly unlikely. But we hear you, world, we know. You're obsessed with Eddie – so are we."

Eddie Munson, for the five of you who haven’t caught Stranger Things season 4 yet, perished late in the season, dying in Dustin’s arms after being bitten by a Demobat.

The title of the Stranger Things season 5 premiere, though, has given fans fresh hope that the Metallica-loving rocker will be back – potentially under the control of Vecna.

'The Crawl', according to various fan theories, may be a reference to ‘Master of Puppets', the Metallica song Eddie Munson played at the tail-end of the fourth season. The lyrics "Come crawling faster/come obey your master" could certainly point towards Eddie being resurrected.

Even if Quinn doesn’t make it back to Hawkins, his future is looking bright. He’s all set to appear opposite Lupita Nyong’o in A Quiet Place: Day One, the upcoming spin-off of John Krasinski’s horror series.

For more on what else is coming to cinemas, be sure to check out our guide to movie release dates.