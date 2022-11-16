Stranger Things alum Joseph Quinn to star in A Quiet Place: Day One alongside Lupita Nyong'o

Eddie Munson lives on. Joseph Quinn is in talks to star alongside Lupita Nyong'o in A Quiet Place: Day One.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the upcoming film is not to be confused with A Quiet Place 3, which is set to hit theaters in 2025 and serve as a direct sequel to the franchise's first two installments. Instead, A Quiet Place: Day One is a spin-off that exists within the same universe – and will be directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, who helmed the Nicolas Cage thriller Pig.

The film is expected to follow what happened on the first day that the murderous alien creatures – who are summoned by sound – descended upon Earth. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt likely won't reprise their roles for this one.

Quinn rocked the world with his performance as metalhead Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4, earning a Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Character and going viral in the process. There's no word yet on whether or not he'll make a triumphant return in Stranger Things season 5, but fans already have a few theories – and if we're going by Dungeons and Dragons lore, a comeback isn't entirely out of the question.

The actor can be seen next in indie director Luna Carmoon's latest project Hoard, which had a partial screening at the BFI London Film Festival on October 8. Quinn was also just named one of GQ's Men of the Year.

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond.