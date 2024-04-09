First Joker 2 footage is just 30 seconds of Joaquin Phoenix cry-laughing in the rain

The first official footage from Joker 2 has hit the internet – and it's seriously creepy.

The 30 second clip, which you can see below, features Joaquin Phoenix's Joker standing in the rain. He's crying/laughing quite hysterically, and he appears to be in a maximum security facility – most likely Arkham.

Not featured in the clip, though, is Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn. We've seen her in official images – as well as set pictures and videos – but so far, no official footage of Gaga in Harley mode has been unveiled. That's likely to change when the movie's first trailer arrives later today at 6:30pm PT.

Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the film also stars Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, Zazie Beetz, and Steve Coogan. Plot details are so far under wraps, but the film's official title, Folie à Deux, refers to shared madness. That seems very fitting for Harley Quinn and the Joker, of course.

Interestingly enough, Joker 2 is rated R for some strong violence, language throughout, some sexuality, and brief full nudity."

"It's a pretty risky movie and it's going to be surprising for people," Joker 2's cinematographer Lawrence Sher said last year. "I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

While the film hails from DC, it's not actually part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. It's instead in its own continuity as an Elseworlds story, just like Matt Reeves's Batman projects.

Joker: Folie à Deux is released on October 4, 2024. For more upcoming superhero movies, check out all the 2024 movie release dates we know about.