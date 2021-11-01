John Woo to direct new no-dialogue action movie starring Joel Kinnaman

Joel Kinnaman is set to star in Silent Night, a new movie from iconic Hong Kong action director John Woo, Deadline reports.

The movie, which will see Kinnaman play a normal father who heads into the underworld to avenge his young son’s death, won't include any dialogue – it'll be anything but silent, though, with plenty of action. John Wick’s Basil Iwanyk is on board as a producer, and other casting is reportedly currently underway.

This is Woo's first Hollywood movie since 2003's Paycheck, a sci-fi action movie based on the Philip K. Dick short story of the same name starring Ben Affleck, Uma Thurman, and Michael C. Hall. Woo has directed other American movies like Face/Off, starring John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, and Mission: Impossible 2, but the Hong Kong filmmaker is best known for making actioners in his home country, including A Better Tomorrow, The Killer, and Bullet in the Head.

Kinnaman, meanwhile, was last seen on the big screen as Rick Flag in The Suicide Squad , a role he also played in 2016's Suicide Squad . He also played the title role in 2014's RoboCop remake and appeared in David Fincher's version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo , as well as taking on small screen roles in shows like The Killing, House of Cards, Altered Carbon, and For All Mankind.