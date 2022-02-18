John Williams returns to Star Wars with Obi-Wan Kenobi theme

John Williams has returned to the Star Wars universe to compose the theme music for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The Disney Plus original series stars Ewan McGregor in the titular role alongside Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Plesse, and Star Wars alum Hayden Christensen. The story takes place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and follows Obi-Wan's life after defeating his friend-turned-foe Anakin Skywalker.

Williams, now 90, composed the score for the original 1977 film, winning an Academy Award for creating what would become arguably some of the most important music in pop culture history. The composer also has E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind in his repertoire.

He would go on to score The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith and marked his first return to the franchise in 2015 with The Force Awakens. The composer provided the music for The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Rise of Skywalker.

According to Variety, Williams recently recorded for the upcoming series with a Los Angeles Orchestra under tight security. It has not been confirmed whether the theme will draw from past Star Wars scores, or be an entirely new body of work. It also unclear whether Williams will lend a hand with the music for each individual episode.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will hit Disney Plus on May 25. While you wait, check out our list of the best Disney Plus shows to stream right now.