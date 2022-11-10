John Wick needs a gun in the action-packed Chapter 4 trailer

The trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 is here. The brief clip, which can be viewed above, sees the return of Lawrence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Ian McShane as Winston. Newcomers to the cast include Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu.

"I'm going to need a gun," Reeves humorously tells Fishburne while putting on a groom's tuxedo. The scene then quickly cuts to Wick shooting out of a car with no driver's side door in Paris.

Seasons in the Sun by Terry Jacks, a hit single from 1974, plays over the trailer, adding a haunting element: "Goodbye to you, my trusted friend" the chorus repeats. The clip ends on the rather ominous lyric, "It's hard to die."

Per Lionsgate, John Wick: Chapter 4 sees the titular assassin take his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.

The first trailer comes just after it was announced that Reeves was on the set of Ballerina, reprising his role as John Wick in the Ana de Armas-led spin-off. A limited prequel series, dubbed The Continental, is also set to debut on Prime Video early next year.

John Wick 4 arrives in theaters March 24, 2023. Production has yet to begin on John Wick 5. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of confirmed movie release dates.