Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer joins A24 and Adam McKay’s HBO drama series Big Swiss

Jodie Comer has joined the cast of Big Swiss, a new HBO drama from A24 and Adam McKay's Hyperobject Industries.

Based on Jen Beagin's upcoming book of the same name, the show will see the Free Guy star play the titular character, also known as Flavia. Details beyond that are a little unclear, but we do know that it'll follow a young woman named Greta, who tries to reinvent herself in Hudson, New York.

There, she lands a job anonymously transcribing sex therapy sessions. But things get complicated when she becomes fixated on one of the patients – presumably Big Swiss – and an obsessive, explosive relationship sparks between the pair.

The project marks the first major series for Comer since wrapping Killing Eve, which is currently airing its fourth and final season. She is also set to executive produce the show alongside Beagin.

According to Deadline, the title was snagged by A24 and Hyperobject Industries following a competitive battle against 14 bidders.

Comer's previous credits include The Last Duel, Ridley Scott's historical drama, in which she starred opposite Adam Driver, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Help, Doctor Foster, and The White Princess. She also briefly appeared in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, as Rey's mother.

Her star-making turn, though, is undoubtedly eccentric assassin Villanelle from comedy-thriller Killing Eve, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy in 2019 and another nomination the following year.

Beagin's other works, Pretend I'm Dead and Vacuum in the Dark, are said to be loosely based on her experiences as a housecleaner.

McKay most recently wrote and directed Don't Look Up, Netflix's star-studded black comedy that sees low-level astronomers Kate (Jennifer Lawrence) and Randall (Leonardo DiCaprio) try to warn the world about an approaching comet that will destroy human civilization.

