Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega are teaming up for Death of a Unicorn, a new A24 movie that has been given special permission to keep filming during the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Not much is known about the flick yet, though we do know that the pair will be playing a father and daughter who run over a unicorn on their way home. Shooting is due to kick off in Hungary very soon, with Resurrection director Alex Scharfman, who wrote the script, behind the camera.

On Tuesday, July 18, it was announced that 39 titles were excused from the rules laid out by the strikes, due to them being produced by independent studios. According to a spokesperson (via ComicBook.com), A24 is not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and can therefore move forward with production as normal.

"It's been a complex process, many say. There's little recent precedent for a waiver template given that the last SAG strike for theatrical and TV actors was in the 80s," Deadline explained. "The guild's website promised weeks ago that when a strike was authorized, waivers would be granted, but it didn't disclose terms, how, or when."

Other movies having been given the go-ahead include Dust Bunny, Rebel Wilson's action comedy Bride Hard, faith-based TV series The Chosen, and Mother Mary, David Lowery's upcoming melodrama starring Michaela Coel and Anne Hathaway.

Major movies currently on hold due to the strikes include Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch, Mission: Impossible 8, Deadpool 3, and Gladiator 2.