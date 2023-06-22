Production on Bryan Fuller's Dust Bunny has kicked off in Budapest, Hungary. To celebrate, the writer-director took to Instagram to share a cute selfie of himself and his Hannibal pal Mads Mikkelsen, who is set to lead the new horror movie.

In the pic, the pair can be seen smiling side by side, with Fuller being careful not to reveal too much of their surroundings. "BACK IN THE SADDLE WITH THIS GUY," he wrote in the caption. Given the capital letters and the big grins on their faces, we think they're pretty chuffed to be reunited...

Also starring Sigourney Weaver, Dust Bunny will center on an eight-year-old girl, who ropes her neighbor into coming up with an elaborate scheme to kill the monster under her bed. Turns out, the youngster is convinced the creature ate her family... but knowing Fuller, there's probably other strange goings-on happening, too.

Just last week, Mikkelsen, who's currently promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, teased that "there's always a chance" Hannibal could return for another chapter. The acclaimed show, which saw Mikkelsen play the titular serial killer opposite Hugh Dancy's FBI investigator Will Graham, ran for three seasons until NBC axed the series due to low ratings. Other stars included Gillian Anderson, Richard Armitage, Michael Pitt, and Laurence Fishburne.

"It's all about finding a home for it," he told Deadline. "Of course, we're running out of time. We can't wait 20 years. But in the next couple of years, if somebody finds a home, I think we're all ready to take it up again."

