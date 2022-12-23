January PS Plus games include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Fallout 76, it looks like

The first lot of games for PS Plus in 2023 have leaked, and they include Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Fallout 76.

This comes from reliable leaker BillbilKun (opens in new tab) of Deal Labs (opens in new tab) , who claims that the January 2023 PS Plus free games are set to be Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS5/PS4), Fallout 76 (PS4), and Axiom Verge 2 (PS4/ PS5 ). PlayStation is yet to reveal the lineup officially but giving away the Respawn Star Wars title from 2019 would make a lot of sense.

If you didn't know, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - a sequel to Jedi Fallen Order - has been in development for a while now and is due to release on March 17, 2023. By giving away the original game in January, PlayStation is giving fans enough time to get through the game, fall in love with it, and get excited for the sequel right before its release. So if you were looking for an excuse to give the Star Wars title a go, this is it.

As for the other games reportedly in January's lineup, there's never been a better time to jump into the Bethesda RPG Fallout 76, as it recently passed 13.5 million total players after a rocky start and impressive comeback. If this lineup is accurate, this will be the fourth Fallout game to be given away for free lately, as the Epic Game Store is currently offering players three Fallout games for free , but only for the next few hours!

The final game supposedly coming to PS Plus next month is indie Metroidvania Axiom Verge 2. A sequel to the original Axiom Verge from 2015, this game follows billionaire Indra Chaudhari who journeys to Antarctica to find her missing daughter. Although similar to the first game, Axiom Verge 2 features new characters, new powers, new enemies, and a new world, so if you were a fan of the first game, you'll no doubt want to give this one a go if it does head to PS Plus next month.