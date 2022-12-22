Three Fallout games are free-to-keep for the next 24 hours

The Epic Games Store's 15 days of free games rolls on, and this time we're getting some bonafide classics of the RPG genre with the first three Fallout games.

Fallout, Fallout 2, and Fallout Tactics are now free to claim through the usual Epic Games Store promotion page (opens in new tab). You'll have 24 hours to claim them, from now until Friday, December 23, at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. As always with Epic's giveaways, you're basically 'buying' these games at zero-dollar price tags. Once purchased, they'll remain in your library forever, just like any game you might buy with actual money.

We're now far past the point where Fallout is better known for its post-Bethesda form than anything else, but there's a reason these original Fallout games kickstarted one of the biggest franchises is gaming. While the modern games offer bigger, streamlined, more approachable takes on post-apocalyptic adventuring, Fallout and Fallout 2 feature far more tactical depth and consistent storytelling. While it's not making many classics lists these days, Fallout Tactics is a well-regarded exploration of the series' combat, too.

We've got seven more giveaways to look forward to from Epic. Previous freebies have included everything from modern classics like Wolfenstein: The New Order to smaller games like Lego Builder's Journey, and Epic typically makes room for a few major, current hits as part of these promotions, too.

If you're looking for more budget-minded PC gaming, the Steam Winter Sale start time is coming in today, promising a whole lot of excellent prices on games new and old.