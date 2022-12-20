You have 24 hours to get one of the best single-player shooters ever for free and keep it forever

Wolfenstein: The New Order, one of the greatest single-player shooters ever made, is currently free on PC via the Epic Games Store.

You can grab the game over on the Epic Games Store promotion page (opens in new tab) from now until Wednesday, December 21, at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT, at which point it'll be replaced by another free game. If you're not familiar with how Epic's giveaways work, you'll essentially 'purchase' the game at a zero-dollar price tag. It'll be added to your library and will remain there forever just like any game you might purchase with actual money.

Epic typically gives away one free game per week, but in promotion of its annual holiday sale, the store gives out 15 daily free games to keep you coming back. Wolfenstein is the sixth such giveaway this year, so you've got nine more freebies to look forward to.

This is the highest-profile giveaway from Epic this year so far, which has so far given out (excellent) smaller games like Bloons TD 6, Horizon Chase Turbo, Costume Quest 2, Sable, and Them's Fightin Herds.

Wolfenstein: The New Order was an instant classic on its release in 2014. Developer MachineGames modernized the Nazi-slaying formula of the series with a surprisingly involving story that brought some real humanity to a pulpy, hyperviolent premise. The reboot was a success, spawning three spin-offs and a proper sequel in 2017's Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus.

The door isn't closed on Wolfenstein 3, but for now MachineGames is focused on its new Indiana Jones game.