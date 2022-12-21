Epic's next free game is a visually stunning Lego puzzler, but you've only got 24 hours to grab it

Lego Builder's Journey is a fun, breezy little puzzler that also happens to be one of the best-looking games ever made - and it's the latest free game from the Epic Games Store.

You can grab Lego Builder's Journey on the Epic Games Store promotion page (opens in new tab) from now until Thursday, December 21, at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. If you haven't taken advantage of previous Epic freebies, you'll basically 'buy' the game at a zero-dollar price, and it'll remain in your library forever just like any game you might buy with actual money.

Epic usually gives away weekly free games, but we're now in the middle of 15 days of giveaways promoting the store's holiday sale. Yesterday saw a giveaway for the excellent Wolfenstein: The New Order, and previous freebies have included great, smaller games like Bloons TD 6, Horizon Chase Turbo, Costume Quest 2, Sable, and Them's Fightin Herds.

Lego Builder's Journey is only a few hours long, but it tells a nice little wordless story in that runtime and offers lots of fun, bite-sized puzzles about moving Lego bricks around. But it's the graphics that really stand out. The game supports full ray tracing, and if you've got the hardware to handle it, these tiny dioramas can look more realistic than just about anything else you've seen in a video game.

