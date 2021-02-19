James Gunn shares first look at Peacemaker cast with new set photos

New photos from the set of Peacemaker have offered a first look at the show's cast. Series creator James Gunn shared the pics on Twitter, writing "Are you ready for what the Peacemaker crew is cooking up?"

The eight-episode series is aspiin-off from the upcoming The Suicide Squad and is set to debut on HBO Max in January 2022. It will explore the origins of the character of the same name (played by John Cena) who believes in peace at any cost, even if he has to kill people to get it. Gunn wrote the eight-episode series and will direct some of the episodes, while Cena is co-executive producer.

The set photos show Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland, whose characters John Economos and NSA agent Emilia Harcourt wil first appear in Gunn's upcoming movie The Suicide Squad. As for new characters, there's Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black) as Leota Adebayo, Chris Conrad (Patriot) as The Vigilante, and Chukwudi Iwuji (Designated Survivor) as Clemson Murn. Not pictured is Robert Patrick (Perry Mason), who plays Auggie Smith.

It was also recently announced that The Walking Dead's Elizabeth Faith Ludlow and Schitt's Creek's Rizwan Manji had joined the lineup in recurring roles. Ludlow will play a character called Keeya and Manji will portray Jamil, but further details on both characters are unknown.

Peacemaker is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad, which in turn is a reboot-slash-sequel to 2016's Suicide Squad (although Gunn has said you don't need to watch the original movie to understand his take on Task Force X). The movie will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, 2021.