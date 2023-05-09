Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn has revealed his and actor Pete Davidson’s cameos in the new Marvel movie.

Mild spoilers for the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ending follow. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, proceed at your own risk!

"I voiced the beautiful Lambshank," Gunn tweeted. "I don't want to show her here because she's too gorgeous & I don't want folks to feel bad about themselves in comparison. And my friend Pete not only voiced but actually came to visit us in Atlanta for a day and played Phlektik on set."

In case you’re keeping your eyes peeled upon a rewatch, both appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s final act. Lambshank was the deformed sheep-like experiment that caused Mantis to scream during the Guardians’ escape sequence on the High Evolutionary’s ship, while Phlektik was one of the experiments that was used to guard Chukwudi Iwuji’s villain.

On his High Evolutionary role, Iwuji told GamesRadar+, "He doesn't have any redeeming qualities. He's a proper villain you know, proper with a capital P. He's going after something terrifying, he makes you very uncomfortable, and you're waiting for him to get his comeuppance. And those [qualities] are very fun to play without any apology or any craving for sympathy from the audience's side."

