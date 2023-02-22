It's your last chance to get $400 of Pathfinder books for just $25

You're running out of time to take advantage of a mega-offer on Pathfinder; the sale that gets you almost 30 books for a fraction of the cost is coming to an end tomorrow (Thursday February 23).

Designed to be an introduction to the fantasy RPG after it sold out everywhere following last month's D&D OGL controversy, 'So You Wanna Try Out Pathfinder' is available on Humble with up to $400-worth of books for $25 (opens in new tab) (or £20.23 in the UK). This includes rules, the starter set, adventures, and more.

There are three tiers available in total. The cheapest weighs in at just $5 and includes a collection of the core rules. Meanwhile, the $15 equivalent gets you all of the above with extra adventures and maps for one of the best tabletop RPGs. Finally, the full $25 package features books to help you run games along with everything else mentioned here. Regardless of what you choose, a portion of the proceeds will go towards the charity Code for America.

You can see the full contents of the offer below.

(opens in new tab) Tier 1 | $5 / £4.04 (opens in new tab)

This entry-level pack gets you the basic rules and a few handy extras.



- Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box (PDF)

- Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook (PDF)

- Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary (PDF)

- Pathfinder Character Sheet Pack (PDF)

- Pathfinder Player Character Pawn Collection (PDF)

- Pathfinder Lost Omens World Guide (PDF)

- Pathfinder One-Shot #1: Sundered Waves (PDF)

(opens in new tab) Tier 2 | $15 / £12.13 (opens in new tab)

Alongside everything from Tier 1, the second pack throws in some bonus items like the Bestiary and battlemaps.



- All of Tier 1

- Pathfinder Bestiary 2 (PDF)

- Pathfinder Lost Omens Character Guide (PDF)

- Pathfinder Lost Omens Ancestry Guide (PDF)

- Pathfinder Adventure: Troubles in Otari (PDF)

- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Troubles in Otari (PDF/JPG)

- Pathfinder Society Intro #1: The Second Confirmation (PDF)

- Pathfinder Society Intro #2: United in Purpose (PDF)

- Pathfinder Flip-Mat Classics: Ancient Dungeon (PDF/JPG)

- Pathfinder Flip-Mat Classics: Swamp (PDF/JPG)

- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: City Sites Multipack (PDF/JPG)

- Pathfinder Adventure: Little Trouble in Big Absalom (PDF)

(opens in new tab) Tier 3 | $25 / £20.23 (opens in new tab)

This tier ups the ante with everything else from the Humble bundle, plus plenty of extra books. It's the one worth $400 in total if you were paying full MSRP.



- All of Tier 1 and 2

- Pathfinder Secrets of Magic (PDF)

- Pathfinder Gamemastery Guide (PDF)

- Pathfinder: Abomination Vaults Pawn Collection (PDF)

- Pathfinder Gamemastery Guide NPC Pawn Collection (PDF)

- Pathfinder Society Intro: Year of Boundless Wonder (PDF)

- Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Arcane Library (PDF/JPG)

- Pathfinder Pawns: Traps & Treasures Pawn Collection (PDF)

- Pathfinder Adventure: A Fistful of Flowers (PDF)

- Pathfinder Adventure Path: Abomination Vaults (Foundry VTT)

Although these offers are designed for newcomers who want to get a taste for Pathfinder, they're great for more experienced players that want to expand their library too. There's a lot of content included here, and you're unlikely to find a better offer anywhere else. In fact, we've never seen quite so much value packed into one sale when it comes to the tabletop RPG.

With that in mind, I'd recommend going all in on the biggest third tier if you possibly can. It's obscenely good value for money and even if you don't use it all, you're getting a ton of free stuff for less than the price of the core rulebook by itself. It's a win-win no-brainer.

However, if that's off the table, I'd at the least suggest getting the second tier while you still can. It's more than the basic pack and it isn't all gold, but the addition of the Bestiary makes the extra outlay worthwhile.

