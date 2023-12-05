It's another good day in Sanctuary as a new Diablo 4 patch buffs Glyph XP gains and adds a new way to stress test your strongest builds

Diablo 4 has a new patch out with all sorts of good news for Sanctuary's travelers, including an increase in Glyph XP earned from Nightmare Dungeons and a brand new dungeon that'll let you put your strongest builds to the test.

The patch notes for version 1.2.3, out today, detail exactly how much extra Glyph XP you'll earn based on Nightmare Tier. From Tier 1 to 17, there won't be a change in earned Glyph XP, but after Tier 30, it goes up from 66 to 79; from Tier 50 it goes from 106 to 139; from Tier 75 it goes from 156 to 239; and from Tier 100 it goes from 206 to 339. Those are significant increases and should go a long way in making more difficult Nightmare dungeons feel more rewarding.

The update also comes packing what Blizzard calls a new "endgame pinnacle dungeon," titled Abattoir of Zir. You have to have beaten all of the chapters in Diablo 4's Season of Blood to reach it, and once you do, you'll unlock a recipe to craft a Bloodforged Sigil and spawn the Visceral Channel in Ked Bardu which lets you access the Abattoir.

Once there, you'll have a 10-minute time limit to slay enough baddies to summon the final Bloodseekers. After each tier of the Abattoir of Zir, you'll earn a new recipe to make the next tier's Bloodforged Sigil, and on and on until the end. Once you've cleared the first tier, you'll automatically get the Unique item Glyph: Tears of Blood. Take heed though, Blizzard says this will be "the hardest challenge you've seen in Season of Blood." A top Diablo 4 player reckons "nobody is supposed the finish the final tier," even.

There's also a mighty handy quality-of-life improvement that adds a new 'View Possible Affixes' button, which you can use to preview the full list of potential affixes from the Enchantment menu.

Finally, a host of bug fixes are bundled in with the more substantial updates explained above. One in particular addresses "an issue where the tooltip displayed while hovering over certain items could blink periodically." Apparently that's been a big issue, as the top comment on the Reddit thread discussing the patch notes reads: "This could be the only line in the patch notes and I would still be excited."

As we look toward the future of Sanctuary, Blizzard is once again assuring fans (repeatedly) that Diablo 4 isn't adding any pay-to-win junk.