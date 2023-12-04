No less than 6 times in one stream, Diablo 4 lead devs assure players they won't add pay-to-win junk: "We've been very clear about this"

Blizzard really, really wants you to know Diablo 4 isn't going to add any pay-to-win elements. In fact, the ARPG's lead developers are so keen on making that point clear that they repeated it no less than six times during a recent livestream.

Blizzard has been saying Diablo 4 won't let people "pay to win" since well before the game launched earlier this year, and now, in the middle of the game's second season, they're saying it again. And again. And again.

In the latest Diablo 4 Campfire Chat video (timestamped), director of community Adam Fletcher, game director Joe Shely, and associate game director Joseph Piepiora each responded to a recent influx of questions about whether the game could go pay-to-win with a decisive, "yeah, no." (That was Shely, verbatim.)

"We do want to confirm that we did talk about and address the questions we've been seeing a lot in the community related to pay for power that have been swirling around; people talking about 'are you guys planning on adding pay for power in Diablo 4,' and I know that, we talked about it in the beginning, we are not planning on adding pay for power in Diablo 4," said Fletcher.

For some context, the YouTube channel Bellular News recently shared a video titled 'Blizzard's latest survey is VERY concerning.' The crux of the video is a reportedly leaked, although as yet unverified, Blizzard survey asking for feedback on potential new features coming in Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion. The survey reportedly detailed four paid tiers priced at $50, $70, $80, and $100, respectively, as well as benefits for players buying into the higher tiers, including a bigger stash and early access to new Uniques and Legendary powers.

However, the developers addressed these and related concerns at several points in the recent livestream.

"Again, we have no plans to add pay for power to Diablo 4," said Shely.

"There's no plans to sell power in Diablo 4," added Piepiora.

Neither the survey, the Bellular News video, nor any related media coverage were mentioned specifically, but it's once again obvious that Blizzard intends to avoid any perception of pay-to-win in Diablo 4. Whether that line in the sand sticks around is always going to be an unknown in a live service game, but it should be reassuring to see that the game's leads don't seem to be budging an inch on the issue.

